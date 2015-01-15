Saxon detail reissue packages

Saxon will re-release their compilation album Heavy Metal Thunder next month along with a bonus CD featuring their 2014 performance at Bloodstock.

The 2CD set Heavy Metal Thunder Bloodstock Edition is released on February 13 via UDR. The record, first released in 2002, features re-recorded versions of Saxon classics from the 1980s.

On the same day, the 2DVD The Saxon Chronicles set is being reissued with a bonus CD called Rock ’n’ Roll Gypsies 1989 Live. Originally released in 2003, The Saxon Chronicles features the band’s 2001 Wacken performance along with original song videos, interviews and documentaries.

On the Heavy Metal Thunder re-issue, Guitarist Doug Scarratt says: “When we decided to re-record these songs it was really a great thing for me. I had been playing them live but I didn’t think there would ever be a chance to record them.

“We re-recorded all the songs while we were making the Metalhead album. It was great re-recording Heavy Metal Thunder. I had played it many times but it’s nice having updated versions.”

Saxon drummer Nigel Glockler will not perform at the band’s upcoming UK dates after he underwent emergency brain surgery last month. Sven Dirkschneider will fill in for the February shows, while Glockler will be on hand to meet fans.

Heavy Metal Thunder Bloodstock Edition tracklist

CD 1

Heavy Metal Thunder 2. Strong Arm Of The Law 3. Power & The Glory 4. And The Bands Played On 5. Crusader 6. Dallas 1PM 7. Princess Of The Night 8. Wheels Of Steel 9. 747 (Strangers In The Night) 10. Motorcycle Man 11. Never Surrender 12. Denim & Leather 13. Backs To The Wall

CD 2 - Live at Bloodstock 2014

Sacrifice 2. Power & The Glory 3. Heavy Metal Thunder 4. Battalions Of Steel 5. Motorcycle Man 6. And The Bands Played On 7. To Hell And Back Again 8. 747 (Strangers In The Night) 9. Crusader 10. Wheels Of Steel 11. Princess Of The Night 12. Denim And Leather

The Saxon Chronicles Plus Rock’n’Roll Gypsies 1989 Live

DVD1

Wacken Open Air Festival Germany 2001; Interview with Biff Byford

DVD 2

Video - Saxon on Tour; Official videos for Suzie Hold On, Power & The Glory, Nightmare, Back On The Streets Again, Rockin’ Again, (Requiem) We Will Remember, Unleash The Beast, Killing Ground; plus Saxon TV interviews, history, TV-appearances; text/photo gallery

Rock’n’Roll Gypsies 1989 Live Audio CD