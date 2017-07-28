Saxon announce The Solid Book Of Rock

Saxon have announced that they are to release a new box set titled The Solid Book Of Rock next month.

It’ll arrive on August 18 via Edsel and include the albums Solid Ball Of Rock, Forever Free, Dogs Of War, Unleash The Beast, Metalhead, Killing Ground, Lionheart, The Inner Sanctum and Into The Labyrinth along with a host of bonus content.

A statement reads: “The set comprises 14 discs – not only all nine of Saxon’s studio albums from 1991 to 2009 but eight bonus tracks and two bonus CDs – Classics Re-Recorded originally issued with the initial pressings of Killing Ground, and a Lionheart rough studio mix which was originally issued on the 2006 limited edition.”

The package also contains three bonus DVDs featuring documentaries, interviews, live performances, promos and studio footage which were originally issued with Lionheart, The Inner Sanctum and Into The Labyrinth.

Also included is the 2007 Pablo Aragues-directed Spanish art firm Perceval, which stars Saxon frontman Biff Byford as King Arthur.

The Solid Book Of Rock will be packed in a 24-page, 12x12 booklet featuring lyrics, credits and photographs, while Paul R Gregory has designed new cover artwork for the collection.

Byford says: “It’s worth getting just for the artwork. A great piece of Saxon history – and don’t forget I get to play King Arthur. I didn’t get the Oscar that year – or anything else for that matter!”

A limited edition version containing a print signed by Byford is exclusively available for pre-order through Amazon, while the standard version is also now available.

Saxon will headline the Ramblin’ Man Fair tonight (July 28) at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent. Other artists confirmed for the UK’s festival of classic rock, prog and blues this weekend includes ZZ Top, Extreme, Graham Bonnet, Magnum, Black Star Riders, Dokken and UFO.

