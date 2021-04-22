Save £75 on the awesome Philips Fidelio X3 over-ear headphones

In our list of the loudest headphones on the market, the no.1 spot is held by the sweet-sounding Philips Fidelio X3 over-ear headphones. They’re a brilliant set of cans and right now, Amazon have knocked £75 from the RRP - cutting the price from £299 down to £224.99 – a superb saving of 25%.

And if you’re in the US, you can also save $37.50 on the Philips Fidelio X3 when you apply a coupon code.

The Philips Fidelio X3 over-ear headphones are wired and we found the results were incredible for home listening. They’re comfy thanks to the Kvadrat Fabric backed earcups and the soft velour ear pads – but it’s the quality of sound that really blew us away.

In our round-up, we said: “The open-back design creates a huge soundstage. Listen to AC/DC’s Thunderstuck and you can visualise Brian Johnson’s grizzled performance. There’s a clarity of purpose here that’s simply jaw-dropping.”

So if you’re looking for a new set of headphones, this could be the time to dive in.