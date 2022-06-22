Save big on streaming with up to 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited, totally free

If you've been thinking about ditching your current music streaming service for something a little easier on the bank balance, then now could be the ideal time with Amazon offering a massive 4 months of its Amazon Music Unlimited service totally free (opens in new tab) to Prime members (or 3 months if you're a non-Prime member). With a monthly subscription costing £/$8.99 per month, that's a whopping £/$35.96 saving.

And if you decide to stick around with Amazon Music after the trial ends (you can cancel at any time), it's still one of the best value streaming services around right now.

Not only will this offer give you instant access to thousands of albums and some 90 million songs - some of which are available in HD or Spatial audio formats - but you'll also be able to stream your favourite podcasts directly too. Amazon Music Unlimited customers also have access to exclusive voice control on Alexa-enabled devices like the Amazon Echo Studio and other smart speakers, so you can control your sounds without lifting a finger.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Music Unlimited: Get 4 months free (opens in new tab)

Sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited between now and 11 July and you'll get four free months (if you're a Prime member) to sample as much music as you can fit into your lugs. Non-Prime members can get 3 months free.

This mega offer is a pre-cursor to the Prime Day music deals that will kick off on Tuesday 12 July, promising 48-hours of mega savings.

Read our full Amazon Music Unlimited review to find out exactly what we think of the service.

