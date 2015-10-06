Satyricon’s Satyr has brain tumour

Satyricon frontman Sigurd ‘Satyr’ Wongraven has revealed he’s been diagnosed with a brain tumour after being rushed to hospital.

But doctors have told him there’s no immediate need for surgery and they’ve let him go home – and he insists he won’t be downheartened by his situation.

Wongraven says: “I got extremely sick eight days ago. Scans have shown there is a blind passenger in my head. Most likely it is benign. I can live with it as long as it does not grow bigger.

“Removing it is extremely complicated, and should only be done if it grows into a size where it’s a matter of life and death.”

He’ll spend the next two weeks recovering, then plans to get back to work with Satyricon and his wine business.

“We all get our set of cards and this happened to be mine,” says the vocalist. “There are so many people who have to deal with much worse things, so I do not feel sorry for myself.”

The band revealed in June that they were working on an all-new album alongside a covers record. They launched a DVD entitled Live At The Opera in May.