Santa Cruz set to release new album Bad Blood Rising

Santa Cruz have announced that they’ll release their third studio album later this year.
Titled Bad Blood Rising, it’s set to arrive on November 10 via their new label M-Theory. It’s the follow-up to the Finnish outfit’s self-titled 2015 record.
Guitarist Joonas ‘Johnny’ Parkkonen says: “At the end of the day the apple didn’t fall all that far from the tree. People can still expect the Santa Cruz sound – the fast guitars and heavy drums are still there – just served with a different sauce.
“All in all, we see Bad Blood Rising as a ‘comeback’ album – a start of a new era. This album has probably both the heaviest and the softest Santa Cruz moments on it.
“We didn’t intentionally try to come up with something totally different than before, but I guess some of the new influences we’ve picked up along the way can be heard on these songs.”
In addition, Santa Cruz have announced a 12-date UK tour which will take place throughout December.
Find a list of their live dates below, along with the Bad Blood Rising cover art and tracklist.
Santa Cruz Bad Blood Rising tracklist
- Young Blood Rising
- River Phoenix
- Fire running Through Our Veins
- Drag Me Out Of The Darkness
- Breathe
- Voice Of The New Generation
- Back From The Dead
- Bad Habits Die Hard
- Pure Fucking Adrenaline
- Get me Out Of California
- River Phoenix (Part 2)
Santa Cruz 2017 UK tour dates
Dec 05: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Dec 06: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms
Dec 07: Grimsby Yardbirds
Dec 08: Sheffield Corporation
Dec 09: Birmingham The Flapper
Dec 10: Glasgow Cathouse
Dec 12: Manchester Academy 3
Dec 13: London Underworld
Dec 14: Chester The Live Rooms
Dec 15: Swansea Sin City
Dec 16: Bournemouth Anvil
Dec 17: Norwich Waterfront