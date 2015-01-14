Santa Cruz detail album no.2

Finnish rockers Santa Cruz have announced details of their self-titled second album.

The follow-up to 2013’s Screaming For Adrenaline will launch on March 9 via Spinefarm and they’ve announced they’ll support labelmates Amaranthe on their European tour in March.

Frontman Arttu “Archie” Kuosmanen says: ”We can’t wait to return to the UK, the birthplace of hard rock and heavy metal, with a bang!

“The stages will be bigger, the shows will be more hostile and the drinks will be colder. Get ready to bang your head to some new Cruz tunes. Also, Amaranthe are a bunch of really cool people – we’re thrilled to be sharing UK stages with them.”

They previously launched a promo for album track Wasted & Wounded. View it below.

Tracklist

Bonafide Heroes 2. Velvet Rope 3. My Remedy 4. 6(66) Feet Under 5. Bye Bye Babylon 6. We Are The Ones To Fall 7. Wasted & Wounded 8. Let Them Burn 9. Vagabonds (Sing With Me) 10. Can You Feel The Rain

Mar 17: London O2 Academy

Mar 18: Wakefield Warehouse 23

Mar 19: Glasgow ABC2

Mar 20: Manchester Academy 3

Mar 21: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 22: Bristol Marble Factory