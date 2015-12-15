Sanguine Hum 'lost' album gets deluxe treatment

A “lost” album by Sanguine Hum has been issued on Esoteric Antenna Records.

What We Ask Is Where We Begin is a double album featuring material from the band’s early days and is their first release since this year’s effort Now We Have Light.

A trailer for the record can be viewed below.

The 31 tracks that make up What We Ask Is Where We Begin were recorded in 2006 under the title of Songs For Days but was only issued as a low-key digital download and has never had a physical release until now.

Esoteric Antenna say: “It was lost for a number of reasons. Firstly, the band had yet to settle on the name Sanguine Hum, and for some rather convoluted reasons it came out as Joff Winks Band – a name universally hated by everyone in the band, especially Joff.

“Secondly, despite much initial excitement, Songs For Days failed to find a home on a record label and so appeared with minimal hurrah as a digital download only. And what a loss this was.

“It meant that only a few hardcore fans would become familiar with the epic, soaring Juniper, the twisting Mahavishnu-inspired Milo, the childhood nostalgia of Cast Adrift, the traces of Steely Dan blended with Canterbury prog or the cinematic ambient segues and instrumentals gluing the album together.”

Disc one features an extended mix of the original album while the second disc includes a number of rarities such as Sanguine Hum’s cover of Steely Dan classic Here At The Western World, the 2006 first attempt at recording future Sanguine Hum hit There’s No Hum and various instrumental works.

SANGUINE HUM WHAT WE ASK IS WHERE WE BEGIN TRACKLIST

DISC ONE

Bookend Revisited Song Before We Bow Down Cast Adrift Juniper Interlude One Little eMachines Milo It Grows In Me Garden Interlude Two Someone Else’s Words Hedonic Treadmill Ace Train Revisited Song Revisited Morning Sun

DISC TWO