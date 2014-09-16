Saille tease album No.3

Belgian black metal outfit Saille have released a teaser for Eldritch, their horror-inspired third album.

They say the follow-up to 2013’s Ritu features more guitars and more edge, plus increased input from the drumstool via new member Kevin De Leener.

The digibook edition contains quotes from books with permission from their authors, including horror master Stephen King.

Keyboardist Dries Gaerdelen says: “The lyrics are based on both classic and modern literature. They explore the pure nature of horror as perceived in different times and media. They complete the songs by adding the untouchable and the uncomfortable in an organic and unforced way.”

Eldritch will be released via Code666 Records on November 10.