Sabbath rehearse surprise tunes for The End tour

Black Sabbath have released another behind-the-scenes video from the rehearsals for their upcoming The End farewell tour.

In the clip, frontman Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler discuss the songs they are preparing. They promise some unexpected additions to the setlist to sit alongside classics like War Pigs and Iron Man.

Iommi says: “We’re gonna run through some of the newer old ones that we haven’t played for a while,” before Ozzy introduces Hand Of Doom from 1970 album Paranoid.

Bassist Geezer Butler adds: “I like playing Hand Of Doom because we haven’t done that since the early 70s.”

A setlist shown in the clip shows that the band are also rehearsing Fairies Wear Boots, After Forever, Into The Void, Snowblind and Behind The Wall Of Sleep.

Osbourne, Butler and Iommi reflect on the fact this will be the last tour they ever play together as Black Sabbath.

Ozzy says: “It’s not one of these final tours where we give it five years and do another one. This is it for Black Sabbath. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime because there ain’t gonna be another Black Sabbath tour.”

Butler adds: “It’s bittersweet. It’s gonna be sad in some ways, but great in another way because it’s gonna be the last time that people see us and we’re gonna give it 100% every night.”

An earlier rehearsal video confirmed the trio will be joined by drummer Tommy Clufetos for the tour and a limited edition CD titled The End will be available at the shows, featuring eight previously unreleased tracks.

Black Sabbath will play across North America, Australia, New Zealand and Europe on The End tour – including a headline set at Download Festival on June 11.