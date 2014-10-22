Sabaton release Night Witches lyric video

Sabaton have released a lyric video for their track Night Witches.
The song is taken from the Swedish metal outfit’s latest album Heroes, released earlier this year. According to the band, the song is about female fighter pilots in World War II.
Singer Joakim Broden said in April that the gloomy Swedish weather was partly responsible for the country’s prolific track record in producing metal bands.
Sabaton are currently in the middle of a world tour, which hits the UK Next month.
Sabaton 2014 UK and Ireland tour
Nov 28: Norwich Waterfront
Nov 29: Brighton Concorde 2
Nov 30: Plymouth White Rabbit
Dec 02: Reading Sub89
Dec 03: Weymouth Pavillion
Dec 05: Glasgow QMU
Dec 06: Dublin Academy
Dec 07: Belfast Limelight
Dec 08: Manchester Ritz
Dec 09: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms