Sabaton release Night Witches lyric video

Sabaton have released a lyric video for their track Night Witches.

The song is taken from the Swedish metal outfit’s latest album Heroes, released earlier this year. According to the band, the song is about female fighter pilots in World War II.

Singer Joakim Broden said in April that the gloomy Swedish weather was partly responsible for the country’s prolific track record in producing metal bands.

Sabaton are currently in the middle of a world tour, which hits the UK Next month.

Sabaton 2014 UK and Ireland tour

Nov 28: Norwich Waterfront

Nov 29: Brighton Concorde 2

Nov 30: Plymouth White Rabbit

Dec 02: Reading Sub89

Dec 03: Weymouth Pavillion

Dec 05: Glasgow QMU

Dec 06: Dublin Academy

Dec 07: Belfast Limelight

Dec 08: Manchester Ritz

Dec 09: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms