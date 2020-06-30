Sabaton celebrate the power of live music with Devil Dogs video

Sabaton have released a new video for their track Devil Dogs.

The song originally appeared on the Swedish outfit’s The Great War album, with the promo shot during Sabaton’s live shows in 2019.

Bassist Pär Sundström says: “Filmed during our last tour in North America, this video really shows how good the vibe is in the audience when we play. Young and old people singing together and jumping along to our songs every night.

“I think anyone can see that we love what we do and we cannot wait to do it all again.”

The Devil Dogs video comes just as Sabaton add more dates to their biggest-ever Swedish tour, which will take place throughout January and February next year.

Sundström says: “We realised that 23 shows were not enough to cover Sweden properly, so we decided to add a few more. The tour has now grown to 29 dates, making it our largest tour in Sweden so far and probably the largest tour by any metal band.

“Several of the already announced shows had sold out in the first week, and we are so damn happy and proud to see your enthusiasm about this tour!”

Tickets are available through Sabaton’s website.

Sabaton: 2021 Swedish tour

Jan 22: Karlstad Nöjesfabriken

Jan 23: Örebro Conventum

Jan 25: Umeå Idun, Folkets hus

Jan 26: Östersund Folkets hus

Jan 28: Piteå Pite Havsbad

Jan 29: Luleå Kulturens hus

Jan 30: Skellefteå Folkparken

Feb 01: Helsingborg Sundspärlan

Feb 02: Malmö Slagthusetmmx

Feb 03: Halmstad Live

Feb 04: Trollhättan Folkets Hus

Feb 06: Ronneby Klubb Ron

Feb 07: Eskilstuna Lokomotivet

Feb 08: Uppsala Konsert & Kongress - NEW

Feb 09: Huskvarna Folkets Park

Feb 10: Kristianstad Södra Kasern

Feb 12: Älmhult Arenan

Feb 13: Borås Ahaga

Feb 14: Linköping Konsert & Kongress

Feb 15: Kalmar Kalmarsalen

Feb 17: Norrköping Flygeln

Feb 18: Gävle Gasklockorna

Feb 19: Borlänge Galaxen

Feb 20: Falun Magasinet

Feb 22: Sundsvall Avenyn - NEW

Feb 24: Värnamo Gummifabriken - NEW

Feb 25: Mölnlycke Råda Rum - NEW

Feb 26: Karlshamm Bellevueparken - NEW

Feb 27: Skövde Valhall - NEW