Sabaton celebrate the power of live music with Devil Dogs video

Sabaton have released a new video for their track Devil Dogs.
The song originally appeared on the Swedish outfit’s The Great War album, with the promo shot during Sabaton’s live shows in 2019.
Bassist Pär Sundström says: “Filmed during our last tour in North America, this video really shows how good the vibe is in the audience when we play. Young and old people singing together and jumping along to our songs every night.
“I think anyone can see that we love what we do and we cannot wait to do it all again.”
The Devil Dogs video comes just as Sabaton add more dates to their biggest-ever Swedish tour, which will take place throughout January and February next year.
Sundström says: “We realised that 23 shows were not enough to cover Sweden properly, so we decided to add a few more. The tour has now grown to 29 dates, making it our largest tour in Sweden so far and probably the largest tour by any metal band.
“Several of the already announced shows had sold out in the first week, and we are so damn happy and proud to see your enthusiasm about this tour!”
Tickets are available through Sabaton’s website.
Sabaton: 2021 Swedish tour
Jan 22: Karlstad Nöjesfabriken
Jan 23: Örebro Conventum
Jan 25: Umeå Idun, Folkets hus
Jan 26: Östersund Folkets hus
Jan 28: Piteå Pite Havsbad
Jan 29: Luleå Kulturens hus
Jan 30: Skellefteå Folkparken
Feb 01: Helsingborg Sundspärlan
Feb 02: Malmö Slagthusetmmx
Feb 03: Halmstad Live
Feb 04: Trollhättan Folkets Hus
Feb 06: Ronneby Klubb Ron
Feb 07: Eskilstuna Lokomotivet
Feb 08: Uppsala Konsert & Kongress - NEW
Feb 09: Huskvarna Folkets Park
Feb 10: Kristianstad Södra Kasern
Feb 12: Älmhult Arenan
Feb 13: Borås Ahaga
Feb 14: Linköping Konsert & Kongress
Feb 15: Kalmar Kalmarsalen
Feb 17: Norrköping Flygeln
Feb 18: Gävle Gasklockorna
Feb 19: Borlänge Galaxen
Feb 20: Falun Magasinet
Feb 22: Sundsvall Avenyn - NEW
Feb 24: Värnamo Gummifabriken - NEW
Feb 25: Mölnlycke Råda Rum - NEW
Feb 26: Karlshamm Bellevueparken - NEW
Feb 27: Skövde Valhall - NEW