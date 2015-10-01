Rush release Roll The Bones stream

Rush have streamed their performance of Roll The Bones from their upcoming R40 Live DVD.

It was recorded in Toronto in June, during what’s thought to have been the band’s last large-scale tour.

The title track from Rush’s 14th album was originally released in 1991. The live version includes guest rapping from Les Claypool, Tom Morello, Chad Smith and others.

Guitarist Alex Lifeson recently said he believed the R40 tour had been their last, but added: “We want to get through this and see where we’re at. Whatever this tour is, it’s not the end of the band.”

R40 Live is released on November 20, with more details to be revealed in due course.