Geddy hopeful and patient over Rush future

Rush frontman Geddy Lee is remaining optimistic about the band’s future – even though he admits they’ve not been able to agree on the subject yet.

The band undertook what’s thought to have been their final large-scale tour earlier this year, and haven’t reached a decision on what – if anything – is to come after it.

Lee tells SiriusXM: “It’s always emotional. At this point, we’re not able to agree on doing more tours. It doesn’t look possible.

“But I would say that, being an optimist and a patient person, I hope that will change. We’ve talked about more music as Rush. There are other ways of presenting our music to the public. But we haven’t discussed it since the end of the tour.”

Guitarist Alex Lifeson suggested earlier this year that physical issues were affecting his opinions on the future. Now he says: “I felt very healthy, after some issues over the last few tours. I loved playing every night and I loved playing every note of every one of those songs. I still have some in me that I would like to do.”

Drummer Neil Peart’s position is different – he’s wanted to focus on family life for some time, and he’s also dealing with tendonitis. Lee says: “He pays a price. There are times when you see him backstage on the middle of a tour and he’s really suffering. He’s not sure he’s got the fortitude to continue playing like that.”

But he adds: “Maybe there’s an answer down the road, after some time. That’s why we’re trying not to be hasty and making any big conclusions.”

Meanwhile, Rush have released their medley of Mel’s Rockpile, Lakeside Park and Anthem from their R40 Live DVD, which was launched this month.