Peart and Carey in Copeland drum jam

Rush drummer Neil Peart and Tool counterpart Danny Carey are seen in a video clip jamming with former Police sticksman Stewart Copeland.

It’s the latest in Copeland’s series of Sacred Grove clips, and it took place after he invited the pair to try out some new percussion equipment.

Also featured are South Park creator Matt Stone and Vertical Horizon frontman Matt Scannell. Further tracks were added to the original recording later.

Rush recently confirmed what’s likely to be their last large-scale tour, while Tool continue work on the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days.