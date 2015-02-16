Tool run into Motorhead in the studio

Tool guitarist Adam Jones is sharing video filmed by Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee as the two bands work on new projects in the same recording facility in Los Angeles.

Last month, Tool confirmed their fifth album was moving forward as they continue to record the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days.

The guitarist revealed last summer that a 2007 lawsuit brought aginst the band by his best friend contributed to the delay as members dealt with the negative effects of the eight-year long legal battle.

Jones can be seen in footage posted on his Facebook page – titled ‘Hanging With Heroes’ – and shot by Dee at the studio complex where both bands are in session.

Dee says: “Hi, everyone. I’m in the studio. I’ve been working hard all day today. I’m going into the lounge. I know that Adam is here – they’re next door to us, the guys from Tool.”

The drummer runs into Jones and Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell.

He says: “What are you guys doing here, Adam?” who replies, “We’re working on some tunes, having fun, bugging you guys.”

Motorhead are recording the follow-up to 2013’s Aftershock with producer Cameron Webb.