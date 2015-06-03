Runaways' Currie lines up first-ever UK solo tour

Former Runaways singer Cherie Currie has announced her first-ever UK dates as a solo artist.

The eight shows in November will mark her first UK gigs since she fronted the iconic girl band.

Currie recalls: “In 1976 The Runaways came and we were called punk, but we didn’t even know what punk was until we landed in Europe and you guys taught us punk. I’d never seen the pins in the faces and the mohawk and all that.

“I loved it – except when you guys tried to turn our car over and threw a knife when we were at the Apollo Theatre in Glasgow. But hey, that’s okay. It was still a learning experience. I can’t wait to play for you guys again.”

Currie released solo album Reverie this year, her first since 1980’s Messin’ With The Boys.

Nov 11: Edinburgh Bannerman’s

Nov 12: Grimsby Yardbirds

Nov 13: Manchester TBA

Nov 14: Newcastle TBA

Nov 15: Sutton Diamond

Nov 16: Bristol TBA

Nov 17: Bilston Robin 2

Nov 18: London Underworld