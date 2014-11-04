Roxy Music’s ‘job is done’

Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera says the group’s “job is done” and doesn’t think they’ll ever tour again.

They split in 1983 and reformed in 2001 to celebrate their 30th anniversary, playing an extensive run of shows. They last hit the road in 2011 and Manzanera says those dates are probably the last they’ll ever do together.

He tells Rolling Stone: “I don’t think we’re going to do any more shows – I think our job is done. When we stopped touring in 2011, saxophonist Andy Mackay and I looked at each other and said, ‘Our job is done here.’

“Musicians like to do new things. It’s unfortunate for the fans because they would like you to play the same old stuff forever. They go see it and they feel like, ‘Man, they aren’t as good as they used to be.’ I’m very happy doing new things – I’ve got a couple of albums coming in the next year.”

Manzanera also revealed their first two albums Roxy Music and For Your Pleasure will be reissued in 2015, with bonus material.

He adds: “We have some fantastic box sets of the first two albums out next year. There’s all sorts of things: extra Brian Eno ingredients and stuff. I’m very excited about it.”

Meanwhile, Bryan Ferry launches his latest solo album Avonmore on November 17. It features eight new tracks plus a cover of Sondheim’s Send In The Clowns. It’s available to pre-order from his website. Ferry has also announced details of a 10-date UK 2015 tour.

Avonmore tracklist

Loop De Li 2. Midnight Train 3. Soldier Of Fortune 4. Driving Me Wild 5. A Special Kind Of Guy 6. Avonmore 7. Lost 8. One Night Stand 9. Send In The Clowns 10. Johnny & Mary

May 06: Belfast Waterfront

May 08: Cambridge Corn Exchange

May 09: Oxford The New Theatre

May 11: Cardiff St. David’s Hall

May 12: Southend-On-Sea Cliffs Pavilion

May 14: Leicester De Montford Hall

May 15: Bridlington The Spa

May 17: Newcastle City Hall

May 18: Manchester The Palace Theatre

May 20 Birmingham Symphony Hall