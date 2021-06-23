Ross Halfin to release Metallica: The Black Album In Black & White photo book

Legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin is releasing a new Metallica photo book, Metallica: The Black Album In Black & White on October 19 via Reel Art Press.

The book is an official collaboration with Metallica, and will feature classic and previously unpublished photographs of the quartet taken during the recording sessions for their self-titled fifth album, and its accompanying mammoth world tour. The book will include words from band members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, and former bassist Jason Newsted.

‘The Black Album’ turned Metallica into global megastars, and has sold over 35 million copies worldwide. Londoner Halfin was with the band during the album sessions at One On One studios in North Hollywood and shot thousands of film rolls during the tour that followed, between 1991 and 1993.

Priced at £39.95, Metallica: The Black Album In Black & White is available to pre-order now. There will also be an accompanying deluxe, limited, signed edition of the book available.

(Image credit: Reel Art Press)

Halfin also has books due on Eddie Van Halen and Led Zeppelin. He has two previously published books of Metallica photographs, The Ultimate Metallica (2010) and Metallica: The Photographs of Ross Halfin (1996).

Metallica are celebrating the 30th anniversary of ‘The Black Album’ in a big way, with an expansive deluxe reissue of the album, and an accompanying 53-artist tribute album, The Metallica Blacklist, featuring artists such as Ghost, Corey Taylor, Miley Cyrus (with Elton John), St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, Idles, The Hu, Dave Gahan, Weezer, Chase & Status and covering tracks from the 1991 album.