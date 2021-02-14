Eddie Van Halen photograph book with metal guitar-shaped slipcase launched

Hot on the heels of his photographic tribute to late bass legend Pete Way, renowned rock photographer Ross Halfin has again hooked up with Rufus Publications, this time for a tribute to Eddie Van Halen, who died in October.

In a statement, the publishers describe Edward Van Halen by Ross Halfin as "a 320-page celebration of rock's iconic guitar player, a man who changed the way rock music would be played forever."

They go on to say, "This extensive photo book features many classic and unseen shots chosen by Ross from his personal archive together with an exclusive introduction from Edward's friend and fellow player Tony Iommi. Respected journalist Mark Blake provides a career essay on Van Halen's hugely successful career."

The book is available in two editions. The first retails at £275 and features a 3D lenticular cover, a metal, guitar-shaped slipcase, includes some photographic prints, and is numbered and signed by Halfin. The regular edition comes with a cloth-bound slipcase and is £89. The book measures 240mm x 345mm and is printed on 170gsm art paper.

Edward Van Halen by Ross Halfin is available to pre-order now, and will ship in June.

(Image credit: Rufus Publications)

(Image credit: Rufus Publications)