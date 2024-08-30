Rosalie Cunningham reveals details of new album To Shoot Another Day

Psych prog rocker Rosalie Cunningham has announced that she will release her third solo album, To Shoot Another Day, through Cherry Red Records on November 1.
"Each album I make takes an unhinged amount of dedication," says Cunningham of the new record. "Blood, sweat, tears, egomaniacal highs and existential lows. Perhaps this one tops them all in this sense as it's my first album to have been recorded and mixed, start to finish, at my home studio. The hours spent are unquantifiable! But, thanks to a hell of a lot of trial and error and the perpetual patience of my partner Rosco, I am immensely proud of this piece of work."
To Shoot Another Day, while retaining the psychedelic roots and progressive sensibilities that have always been at the heart of Cunningham's music, also displays her eclectic nature fans have enjoyed over her previous two solo releases - 2019's self-titled album and 2022's Two Piece Puzzle - this time adding lounge jazz, fuzzed-up metal and pop to the mix.
Cunnigham will appear at this year's Summer's End Festival at the Chepstow Drill Hall on Saturday October 5. Cunningham has also shared a run of European and UK tour dates for November and December, which you can see in full below.
To Shoot Another Day will be available on vinyl, CD and as a digital album, You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.
Pre-order To Shoot Another Day.
Rosalie Cunningham: To Shoot Another Day
1. To Shoot Another Day
2. Timothy Martin's Conditioning School
3. Heavy Pencil
4. Good To Be Damned
5. In The Shade Of The Shadows
6. The Smut Peddler
7. Denim Eyes
8. Spook Racket
9. Stepped Out Of Time
10. The Premiere
Bonus Tracks:
11. Return Of The Ellington
12. Home
Rosalie Cunningham UK and European tour dates
Nov 12: UK Huddersfield The Parish
Nov 13: UK Cardiff Acapela
Nov 14: UK London Lexington
Nov 15: UK Northampton Black Prince
Nov 16: UK Southampton Joiners
Nov 20: UK Oxford Bullingdon
Nov 21: UK Preston Continental
Nov 28: SPA Portugaulete Groove
Nov 29: SPA Aviles Factoria Sound
Nov 30: SPA Madrid Maravillas Club
Dec 1: SPA Barcelona Sala Upload
Dec 3: FRA Barbaraz Brin De Zinc
Dec 4: SWI Dornach WydeKantine
Dec 5: GER Karlsruhe Kohi
Dec 6: GER Freudenburg Ducsaal
Dec 8: GER Wermelskirchen Haus Eifgen
Dec 10: GER Fürth Kofferfabrik
Dec 11: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal
Dec 12: GER Benshem Rex
Dec 13: GER Etenheim Gallagher’s Nest
Dec 14: GER Geislingen Miev
Dec 17: AUT Vienna Reigen
Dec 18: SLO Bratislava Muzeum Obchodu
Dec 19: CZE Broumov Klub Eden
Dec 20: GER Plauen Malzhaus