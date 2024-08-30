Rosalie Cunningham reveals details of new album To Shoot Another Day

Psych prog rocker Rosalie Cunningham has announced that she will release her third solo album, To Shoot Another Day, through Cherry Red Records on November 1.

"Each album I make takes an unhinged amount of dedication," says Cunningham of the new record. "Blood, sweat, tears, egomaniacal highs and existential lows. Perhaps this one tops them all in this sense as it's my first album to have been recorded and mixed, start to finish, at my home studio. The hours spent are unquantifiable! But, thanks to a hell of a lot of trial and error and the perpetual patience of my partner Rosco, I am immensely proud of this piece of work."

To Shoot Another Day, while retaining the psychedelic roots and progressive sensibilities that have always been at the heart of Cunningham's music, also displays her eclectic nature fans have enjoyed over her previous two solo releases - 2019's self-titled album and 2022's Two Piece Puzzle - this time adding lounge jazz, fuzzed-up metal and pop to the mix.

Cunnigham will appear at this year's Summer's End Festival at the Chepstow Drill Hall on Saturday October 5. Cunningham has also shared a run of European and UK tour dates for November and December, which you can see in full below.

To Shoot Another Day will be available on vinyl, CD and as a digital album, You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Rosalie Cunningham: To Shoot Another Day

1. To Shoot Another Day

2. Timothy Martin's Conditioning School

3. Heavy Pencil

4. Good To Be Damned

5. In The Shade Of The Shadows

6. The Smut Peddler

7. Denim Eyes

8. Spook Racket

9. Stepped Out Of Time

10. The Premiere

Bonus Tracks:

11. Return Of The Ellington

12. Home

Nov 12: UK Huddersfield The Parish

Nov 13: UK Cardiff Acapela

Nov 14: UK London Lexington

Nov 15: UK Northampton Black Prince

Nov 16: UK Southampton Joiners

Nov 20: UK Oxford Bullingdon

Nov 21: UK Preston Continental

Nov 28: SPA Portugaulete Groove

Nov 29: SPA Aviles Factoria Sound

Nov 30: SPA Madrid Maravillas Club

Dec 1: SPA Barcelona Sala Upload

Dec 3: FRA Barbaraz Brin De Zinc

Dec 4: SWI Dornach WydeKantine

Dec 5: GER Karlsruhe Kohi

Dec 6: GER Freudenburg Ducsaal

Dec 8: GER Wermelskirchen Haus Eifgen

Dec 10: GER Fürth Kofferfabrik

Dec 11: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal

Dec 12: GER Benshem Rex

Dec 13: GER Etenheim Gallagher’s Nest

Dec 14: GER Geislingen Miev

Dec 17: AUT Vienna Reigen

Dec 18: SLO Bratislava Muzeum Obchodu

Dec 19: CZE Broumov Klub Eden

Dec 20: GER Plauen Malzhaus

