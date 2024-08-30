Rosalie Cunningham reveals details of new album To Shoot Another Day

By
( )
published

Rosalie Cunningham will release her third solo album To Shoot Another Day in November

Rosalie Cunningham
(Image credit: Rob Blackham)

Psych prog rocker Rosalie Cunningham has announced that she will release her third solo album, To Shoot Another Day, through Cherry Red Records on November 1.

"Each album I make takes an unhinged amount of dedication," says Cunningham of the new record. "Blood, sweat, tears, egomaniacal highs and existential lows. Perhaps this one tops them all in this sense as it's my first album to have been recorded and mixed, start to finish, at my home studio. The hours spent are unquantifiable! But, thanks to a hell of a lot of trial and error and the perpetual patience of my partner Rosco, I am immensely proud of this piece of work."

To Shoot Another Day, while retaining the psychedelic roots and progressive sensibilities that have always been at the heart of Cunningham's music, also displays her eclectic nature fans have enjoyed over her previous two solo releases - 2019's self-titled album and 2022's Two Piece Puzzle - this time adding lounge jazz, fuzzed-up metal and pop to the mix.

Cunnigham will appear at this year's Summer's End Festival at the Chepstow Drill Hall on Saturday October 5. Cunningham has also shared a run of European and UK tour dates for November and December, which you can see in full below.

To Shoot Another Day will be available on vinyl, CD and as a digital album, You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order To Shoot Another Day.

Rosalie Cunningham

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Rosalie Cunningham: To Shoot Another Day
1. To Shoot Another Day
2. Timothy Martin's Conditioning School
3. Heavy Pencil
4. Good To Be Damned
5. In The Shade Of The Shadows
6. The Smut Peddler
7. Denim Eyes
8. Spook Racket
9. Stepped Out Of Time
10. The Premiere

Bonus Tracks:
11. Return Of The Ellington
12. Home

Rosalie Cunningham UK and European tour dates

Nov 12: UK Huddersfield The Parish
Nov 13: UK Cardiff Acapela
Nov 14: UK London Lexington
Nov 15: UK Northampton Black Prince
Nov 16: UK Southampton Joiners
Nov 20: UK Oxford Bullingdon
Nov 21: UK Preston Continental
Nov 28: SPA Portugaulete Groove
Nov 29: SPA Aviles Factoria Sound
Nov 30: SPA Madrid Maravillas Club
Dec 1: SPA Barcelona Sala Upload
Dec 3: FRA Barbaraz Brin De Zinc
Dec 4: SWI Dornach WydeKantine
Dec 5: GER Karlsruhe Kohi
Dec 6: GER  Freudenburg Ducsaal
Dec 8: GER  Wermelskirchen Haus Eifgen
Dec 10: GER  Fürth Kofferfabrik
Dec 11: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal
Dec 12: GER Benshem Rex
Dec 13: GER Etenheim Gallagher’s Nest
Dec 14: GER Geislingen Miev
Dec 17: AUT Vienna Reigen
Dec 18: SLO Bratislava Muzeum Obchodu
Dec 19: CZE Broumov Klub Eden
Dec 20: GER Plauen Malzhaus

Get tickets.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.