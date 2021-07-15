Rory Gallagher's debut solo album to get deluxe 50th anniversary reissue

Rory Gallagher's self-titled 1971 debut solo album is to get a deluxe 50th Anniversary reissue.

Set for release on September 3 via UMC/UMe, Rory Gallagher 50th Anniversary Edition will include a new mix of the original album, 30 previously unreleased outtakes and alternate takes, a six-song 1971 BBC Radio John Peel Sunday Concert, plus four 1971 BBC Radio Sounds of the Seventies session tracks, all mastered at Abbey Road Studios.



Also included is a previously unreleased 50-minute DVD of Rory's first-ever solo concert which was filmed in Paris for the “Pop Deux” television show.



The extensive box set package will also contain a 32-page hardback book featuring rare and previously unseen photographs from British photographer Barrie Wentzell, essays and memorabilia from the album recording including hand-written song lyrics by Rory, and an exclusive limited-edition poster.



The 2CD and 3LP editions of the album will be cut-down versions from the deluxe box set. There will also be a special limited-edition Neon Orange (transparent) 1LP featuring the John Peel Sunday Concert exclusively available via UMG’s online stores uDiscover and Sound of Vinyl.



The box set will also include liner notes written by Gallagher’s brother and manager Donal, his long-time bass guitarist Gerry McAvoy and Barrie Wentzell, plus a full 1971 interview conducted by journalist Roy Eldridge.

Gallagher’s eponymous debut album showcased the Irish guitarist as a multi-faceted interpreter of the blues, from acoustic tracks to heavy blues soul.

Though Gallagher passed away in 1995, aged just 47, his reputation has continued to flourish, with Joe Bonamassa, The Smiths’ Johnny Marr, Slash and U2 guitarist The Edge citing him as an influence.

The track listing for the Super Deluxe box set is:



CD1



1. Laundromat - 50th Anniversary Edition

2. Just The Smile - 50th Anniversary Edition

3. I Fall Apart - 50th Anniversary Edition

4. Wave Myself Goodbye - 50th Anniversary Edition

5. Hands Up - 50th Anniversary Edition

6. Sinner Boy - 50th Anniversary Edition

7. For The Last Time - 50th Anniversary Edition

8. It's You - 50th Anniversary Edition

9. I'm Not Surprised - 50th Anniversary Edition

10. Can't Believe It's True - 50th Anniversary Edition



CD2



1. Gypsy Woman - Tangerine Studio Session

2. It Takes Time - Tangerine Studio Session

3. I Fall Apart - Tangerine Studio Session

4. Wave Myself Goodbye - Tangerine Studio Session

5. At The Bottom - Alternate Take 1

6. At The Bottom - Alternate Take 2

7. At The Bottom - Alternate Take 3

8. At The Bottom - Alternate Take 4

9. Advision Jam

10. Laundromat - Alternate Take 1

11. Just The Smile - Alternate Take 1

12. Just The Smile - Alternate Take 2

13. I Fall Apart - Alternate Take 1

14. Wave Myself Goodbye - Alternate Take 1

15. Wave Myself Goodbye - Alternate Take 2



CD3



1. Hands Up - Alternate Take 1

2. Hands Up - Alternate Take 2

3. Hands Up - Alternate Take 3

4. Hands Up - Alternate Take 4

5. Hands Up - Alternate Take 5

6. Hands Up - Alternate Take 6

7. Sinner Boy - Alternate Take 1

8. Sinner Boy - Alternate Take 2

9. Sinner Boy - Alternate Take 3

10. For The Last Time - Alternate Take 1

11. For The Last Time - Alternate Take 2

12. For The Last Time - Alternate Take 3

13. It's You - Alternate Take 1

14. It's You - Alternate Take 2

15. I'm Not Surprised - Alternate Take 1

16. I'm Not Surprised - Alternate Take 2

17. Can't Believe It's True - Alternate Take 1



CD4



1. For The Last Time - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

2. Laundromat - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

3. It Takes Time - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

4. I Fall Apart - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

5. Hands Up - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

6. For The Last Time - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

7. In Your Town - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

8. Just The Smile - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

9. Laundromat - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

10. It Takes Time - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

* Off air recording



DVD



1. Interview

2. Hands Up

3. Wave Myself Goodbye

4. It Takes Time

5. Sinner Boy

6. For the Last Time

7. The Same Thing

8. I Fall Apart



Rory Gallagher 50th Anniversary Edition is out on September 3 via UMC/UMe,