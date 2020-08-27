Ronnie Wood film Somebody Up There Likes Me set for home release

The documentary Somebody Up There Likes Me, which charts the career of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, is set for a home release later this year.

The 2019 Mike Figgis-directed film hit the silver screen in November last year, with the documentary arriving on Blu-ray, DVD, on digital platforms and as a deluxe hardback book edition on October 9 through Eagle Rock Entertainment.

Somebody Up There Likes Me features contributions from artists including Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Rod Stewart – check out the trailer below.

The synopsis reads: “A man still at the cutting edge in his 70s, the film tells the story from his humble beginnings in north London, where his older brothers shaped the musical powerhouse he would become, to the unique career that has not only spanned over 50 years – so far – but also traversed some of the most influential musicians the world has ever known including The Birds, Jeff Beck, The New Barbarians, Rod Stewart, The Faces and of course The Rolling Stones.

“Ronnie guides us on a journey through his life – painting and performing, accompanied by the friends, musicians and artists who have been part of his life over the years.”

The new home release will include bonus performances from Wood and a pair of mini-features, while the deluxe version will feature a hardback book with exclusive pictures and paintings by Wood.