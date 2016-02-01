Rolo Tomassi are headlining Holy Roar's 10th birthday day

Iconic UK hardcore label and heroes of the underground Holy Roar are celebrating their 10th anniversary this May in London.

And how best to celebrate a decade-long history of hardcore, math, punk and general noise? With a booze-fuelled all-dayer with some of the biggest and best bands in Holy Roar’s impressive arsenal.

Headlining are the ever-wonderful Rolo Tomassi, whose debut EP was among the label’s first ever releases. And they’re joined by Hang The Bastard, Departures, Slabdragger, We Never Learned To Live, Employed To Serve and more spread across two stages. Check out the full line-up below.

This is just the first of many celebrations coming this year and none more fitting for a label who brought us Gallows, Trash Talk, Brutality Will Prevail, Touche Amore, Coliseum and more.

Holy Roar X takes place at The Dome and Boston Music Rooms on May 21, 2016. Tickets are available here.