Stones could record in weeks

The Rolling Stones could start recording their 23rd album in the next few weeks, guitarist Ronnie Wood says.

It follows colleague Keith Richards’ assertion that the band would gather next year to make the follow-up to 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

Now Wood tells ABC Radio: “We’ll maybe go into the studio in December, cut a few tracks and see what happens. We’ll take it from there – see how it all goes. One thing at a time.”

Frontman Mick Jagger recently said it would be “very nice” to record again, adding: “I’ve got a lot of new songs. I’ve done really good demos for all of them.”

The Stones – who recorded new tracks Doom And Gloom and One More Shot for 2012 compilation Grrr! – tour South America in February and March. Wood says they’re aiming to pay their first visit to Cuba in 2016, but adds it’s “not a done deal yet.”

