Rolling Stones release two videos for Have You Seen Your Mother and one is pure chaos

In 1966 The Rolling Stones made two videos to accompany the single Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow?, and now both have been given an official online release for the first time.

The first video was shot on the streets of New York on September 9, 1966, and includes footage of the Jerry Schatzberg photoshoot the gave the band the picture that adorned the back cover of the US single, which pictured the band in drag.

"“The photograph was just a laugh," Keith Richards told the NME. There’s no deeper interpretation to be placed on it than that. We adopted the names of ‘Molly’ and ‘Sarah’ for fun. I think Bill must get the ‘king of the queens’ award for his portrayal of the bird in the bathchair in the uniform. I mean just look at her. I mean that’s the one who pressed the button isn’t it?”

The second video was shot on the day the single was released, at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on September 23, during an eight-song set on the Aftermath tour. The chaotic video features the crowd repeatedly rushing the stage as an unprepared security detail struggles to cope. This video was first given a general release when it featured in the 1979 documentary Heroes of Rock and Roll.

Both videos were shot by Peter Whitehead, who filmed the documentary Charlie Is My Darling – Ireland 1965 the previous year, as well as the 1967's We Love You, which was given an official release last month.

"This is simply about a boy and his bird," Jagger told the NME about Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow? "Some songs I write are just for a laugh. Others are extensions of ideas. This is a mixture of both. You must listen to it and place your own interpretation on the lyric. There is no attempt to present a controversial ‘Mother’ theme."