Rolling Stones open the vault

The Rolling Stones are set to release two live performances from 1975 and 1981.

From The Vault: Hampton Coliseum - Live In 1981 and From The Vault: LA Forum - Live In 1975 will be released in November via Eagle Rock Entertainment.

Both concerts have been restored and mixed by Bob Clearmountain and will launch on Blu-ray, DVD, DVD/2CD, DVD/3LP, and digital formats.

And to mark the announcement, videos of Shattered and Star Star from the gigs have been released. Watch them below.

From The Vault: Hampton Coliseum - Live In 1981 launches on November 3, and was filmed in Virginia on December 18 – Keith Richards’ birthday – on the band’s Tattoo You road trip. It was the biggest US tour that year taking in $50 million in ticket sales.

The performance was billed as The World’s Greatest Rock ’N’ Roll Party, and was the first-ever pay-per-view music event broadcast on American TV.

From The Vault: LA Forum - Live In 1975, will be released on November 17. It was filmed at the California venue during a five-night stint on a tour which saw the band play 44-dates across the country. It was also the Stones’ first trek with guitarist Ronnie Wood.

The Stones are heading to Australia and New Zealand in October, but Keith Richards recently said there was more to come from the band following the 2014 tour dates.

Hampton Coliseum - Live In 1981 tracklist

Under My Thumb 2. When The Whip Comes Down 3. Let’s Spend The Night Together 4. Shattered 5. Neighbours 6. Black Limousine 7. Just My Imagination 8. Twenty Flight Rock 9. Going To A Go Go 10. Let Me Go 11. Time Is On My Side 12. Beast Of Burden 13. Waiting On A Friend 14. Let It Bleed 15. You Can’t Always Get What You Want 16. Band Introductions 17. Happy Birthday Keith 18. Little T & A 19. Tumbling Dice 20. She’s So Cold 21. Hang Fire 22. Miss You 23. Honky Tonk Woman 24. Brown Sugar 25. Start Me Up 26. Jumpin’ Jack Flash 27. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

LA Forum - Live In 1975 tracklist