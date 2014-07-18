Trending

Keef: There's something in the air with Stones

Classic Rock  

Guitarist Richards hints there's more to come after 2014 tour dates

Keith Richards has hinted the Rolling Stones are planning more work after their complete their 2014 commitments.

Speaking in a video released to thank their European fans for support during their recent tour, the guitarist says: “This band is really picking up steam now – there’s something in the air.”

While his bandmates make equally positive-sounding comments without committing to anything, Richards adds: “Our strength lies in being together. There’s a certain chemistry. I can’t put my finger on it – if I knew the answer I’d bottle it and sell it.

“It’s been a real buzz. I think I may keep this job on.”

The Stones played to 782,000 fans across 14 shows during their European trek. They’ll play a rescheduled tour of Australia and New Zealand starting in October, which had been postponed after Mick Jagger’s girlfriend L’Wren Scott committed suicide in March.

