Keef: There's something in the air with Stones

Keith Richards has hinted the Rolling Stones are planning more work after their complete their 2014 commitments.

Speaking in a video released to thank their European fans for support during their recent tour, the guitarist says: “This band is really picking up steam now – there’s something in the air.”

While his bandmates make equally positive-sounding comments without committing to anything, Richards adds: “Our strength lies in being together. There’s a certain chemistry. I can’t put my finger on it – if I knew the answer I’d bottle it and sell it.

“It’s been a real buzz. I think I may keep this job on.”

The Stones played to 782,000 fans across 14 shows during their European trek. They’ll play a rescheduled tour of Australia and New Zealand starting in October, which had been postponed after Mick Jagger’s girlfriend L’Wren Scott committed suicide in March.