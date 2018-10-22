Roine Stolt's The Flower King release first song Lost America

Roine Stolt's The Flower King have released their first new music from their forthcoming new album Manifesto Of An Alchemist. You can hear Lost America below...

“Lost America is one of the longer tracks on my new album - it goes through a series of melodic themes and riffs - most of them familiar in style from the vast Flower Kings catalogue of course," Stolt explains to Prog of the new track. "The song, and much of the album, is interesting in the way it has fragments drawn from different periods of the last 25 years - song ideas that were never fully developed or utilized - even if parts may have been already on the table for both The Flower Kings and Transatlantic. This particular song is kind of two songs - the first a melodic prog jigsaw - while the latter is a more straight riff-based tune - I do the lead vocal but both my brother Michael and Hammond dude Max Lorentz do quite a bit of backing me up with hairy vocals - Marco Minnemann on drums and Jonas Reingold on bass. The lyrics are kind of touching upon the idea that we’ve lost our souls to the golden calf again. Profit, pride and profanity rule over soul, serenity and the sacred. Despite the song title, this is NOT a dig at the American people or culture, but rather a general global observation. We are all at risk.”

Manifesto Of An Alchemist sees Stolt at the helm of the band as lead vocalist, as he did with 1994's The Flower King album, and sees contributions from longtime collaborators Jonas Reingold and Hasse Froberg as well as Marco Minneman, Rob Townsend, Nad Sylvan.

“I am excited that the album will be released in November this year," Stolt cointinues, "and at the same time will be in South America playing The Flower Kings music with a band that also includes Hasse Froberg & Jonas Reingold and also introduces two younger friends; Zach Kamins on keyboards and Mirko DiMaio on drums - both fabulous musicians. We will also bring this to Europe where we join forces with legends Spocks Beard.”

Roine Stolt's The Flower King will play:

Brazil Sao Paolo Carioca Club - November 16

Argentina Buenos Aires El Teatrito Club - 18

Chile Santiago Teatro Nescafe - 19

Peru Lima Teatro Del Patronato Peruano Chino - 21

Mexico Guadalajara C3 Stage - 23

Mexico Mexico City Auditoria Blackberry - 24