Roger Waters Is The Guest On Tonight's Prog Magazine Show

Roger Waters is Philip’s guest on tonight’s Prog Magazine Show…

Waters will be discussing his recently released film of his Wall stadium tour, as well as giving listeners an insight into how his next solo album is progressing, the war poet Frank Thompson and, most intriguingly, how he got David Gilmour to perform Comfortably Numb with him that one final time (Gilmour’s appearance at one of the O2 shows, along with that of Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, is featured in the new film).

Needless to say there’ll be a fair few Pink Floyd songs on tonight’s show, along with music from Coheed And Cambria, Opeth, Arcade Messiah, XTC, Yes, Karnivool and many more.

You can hear the new Prog Magazine Show between 9-11pm every Wednesday evening. or you can catch up On Demand. You can listen via the TeamRock app for iPhone and Android, or via the radio player you’ll find at the bottom of the Prog website.

Happy listening…