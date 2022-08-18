Roger Chapman five disc 1981-1985 box set on the way

Family singer Roger Chapman will have five-disc Turn It Up Loud – The Recordings 1981-1985 released in October

Family singer Roger Chapman will have a five-disc set of his 80s albums, all newly remastered from the master tapes, released through Esoteric Recordings in October.

Turn It Up Loud – The Recordings 1981-1985 will be released on October 28 by the label, and features the four of Chapman's albums released between 1981 and 1985; Hyenas Only Laugh for Fun (1981), the live double release He Was... She Was... You Was... We Was... (1982), Mango Crazy (1983) and The Shadow Knows (1984).

The set will also feature eight bonus tracks drawn from singles and live tracks released during the time. These include I Just Wanna Make Love To You on He Was... She Was... You Was... We Was..., Shot In The Dark on Mango Crazy and Shadow on The Wall, Let Me Down, How How How and Mango Crazy, all from the 1985 EP Live In Berlin.

Turn It Up Loud – The Recordings 1981-1985 will come in a clamshell boxed set and features an illustrated booklet with new essay and exclusive interview.

