Rock veterans Flipper announce 40th anniversary tour

Influential San Francisco rockers Flipper have announced plans to celebrate their 40th anniversary with 18 live shows across the UK and Europe this summer.

Founding members drummer Steve DePace and guitarist Ted Falconi have recruited vocalist David Yow and Mike Watt for the tour, which will get under way at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on July 30.

Flipper will then play a further five shows in the UK before further dates across mainland Europe.

Flipper’s performances are known for their unpredictable nature, which is focused around "repetitive bass lines, ultra noisy and atonal guitar playing by Falconi with DePace’s tight drumming keeping the tunes together.”

Writing in his book Get In The Van: On the Road With Black Flag, Henry Rollins said about Flipper: “They were just heavy. Heavier than you. Heavier than anything. When they played they were amazing.”

Flipper 40th anniversary tour

Jul 30: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Jul 31: Bristol The Exchange, UK

Aug 01: Blackpool Rebellion Festival, UK

Aug 02: Glasgow CCA, UK

Aug 03: Leeds Brudenell, UK

Aug 04: London Garage, UK

Aug 05: Gent DOK, Belgium

Aug 06: Amsterdam Paradiso Noord, Netherlands

Aug 08: Aachen Musikbunker, Germany

Aug 09: Karlsruhe Hackerei, Germany

Aug 10: Bologa Freakout, Italy

Aug 11: Milan Magnolia Open Air, Italy

Aug 12: Padova Anfiteatro del Venda, Italy

Aug 13: Vienna Chelsea, Austria

Aug 15: Bielefeld Forum, Germany

Aug 16: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

Aug 17: Helsinki Kuudes Linja, Finland

Aug 20: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany