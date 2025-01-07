Guns ’N’ Roses, Sex Pistols, Lorna Shore – plus one more day – added to Rock For People 2025

Rock For People has added a fifth day to its 2025 edition, which will be headlined by Guns ’N’ Roses.

In addition, the Czech Republic rock festival – set to take place from June 11 to 15 at Park 360, Hradec Králové – has added Friday headliner the Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, plus more than 40 other names. They include Biffy Clyro, Kneecap, Eagles Of Death Metal, Refused, Lorna Shore, The Ghost Inside, Sylosis and Urne.

The added names join previously announced headliners Avenged Sevenfold, Slipknot and Linkin Park. Also populating the bill are In Flames, Poppy, Awolnation and Motionless In White, among many others.

See the new poster featuring the full lineup below. Weekend and day tickets are now available.

Festival founder Michal Thomes comments: “I dare say the lineup we’ve managed to put together for this year's show is truly exceptional. The bar for the festival is once again being raised and we are seeing a huge demand for tickets that we have never seen before.

“We are enlarging the venue, moving the Fat Lady main stage further away, while strengthening the infrastructure of Park 360 and other services to maintain the comfort that visitors are used to. Despite this, six months before the event, 90% of the capacity of full-festival tickets is sold out already.”

Guns ’N’ Roses will play Rock For People as part of their enormous Europe and Middle East tour in the summer. The 50-plus-concert run will start with their first-ever performance in Saudi Arabia on May 23 and finish at German festival Wacken Open Air on July 31. See the full list of dates below.

The Sex Pistols reunited, with Frank Carter replacing original frontman Johnny Rotten, last year. What was originally planned to be a handful of shows to benefit West London venue Bush Hall has exploded by public demand into a fully fledged touring comeback.

Louder attended the Sex Pistols’ comeback concert in August and awarded it a near-perfect 4.5 stars.

This year, Rock For People took place from June 12 to 15 and was headlined by The Prodigy, The offspring, Bring me The Horizon and Yungblud.

May 23: Riyadh Kingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia

May 27: Abu Dhabi Etihad Arena, UAE

May 30: Shekvetili Parka, Georgia^

Jun 02: Istanbul Tüpraş Stadyumu, Turkey^

Jun 06: Coimbra Estádio Cidade de Coimbra, Portugal^

Jun 09: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

Jun 12: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy*^

Jun 15: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic*^

Jun 18: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany^

Jun 20: Munich Allianz Arena, Germany^

Jun 23: Birmingham Villa Park, UK

Jun 26: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jun 29: Aarhus Eskelunden, Denmark+

Jul 02: Trondheim Granåsen Ski Centre, Norway+

Jul 04: Stockholm Strawberry Aren, Sweden+

Jul 07: Tampere Ratina Stadium, Finland+

Jul 10: Kaunas Darius and Girėnas Stadium, Lithuania+

Jul 12: Warsaw PGE Nardowy, Poland+

Jul 15: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary+

Jul 18: Belgrade Ušće Park, Serbia+

Jul 21: Sofia Vasil Levski Stadium, Bulgaria+

Jul 24: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadion, Austria#

Jul 28: Luxembourg Open Air, Luxembourg#

Jul 31: Wacken Festival, Germany*

* = Festival appearance

+ = with Public Enemy

^ = with Rival Sons

# = with Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter