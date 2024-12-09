Guns N' Roses announce 2025 tour dates including first-ever show in Saudi Arabia

Guns N' Roses have announced a run of Middle Eastern and European tour dates for next summer. The dates will be the band's first since they wrapped up their 50-date 2023 World Tour at Foro Pegaso in Toluca, Mexico, in November last year.

The run of 24 shows kicks off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 23 – the band's first visit to the Kingdom – and wraps up at Germany's Wacken Festival on July 31.

In between the band will visit Turkey, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the UK – with shows booked in Birmingham and London – the Czech Republic, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Austria and Luxembourg. Full dates below.

The band will be joined by Public Enemy, Rival Sons and Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter on select dates.

Night Train presale tickets will be available from Tuesday December 10 at 9am local, while the general sale begins on Friday December 13 at the same time, both via GunsNRoses.com.

The widely-expected tour announcement follows a teaser video released at the weekend, while the new tour poster includes the text, "Because what you want and what you get are two completely different things", which originally appeared on flyers for Guns N' Roses shows in 1985. Next year will be the 40th anniversary of those shows.

The "reunited" lineup of Guns N' Roses may have played nearly 300 shows since headlining Coachella eight years ago, but a long-awaited seventh studio album – the follow-up to 2008's Chinese Democracy – remains the subject of rumour speculation. They have released "new" singles Absurd, Hard Skool and The General in recent years, but all are re-workings of Chinese Democracy-era songs.

Earlier this year, guitarist Slash said that new music was on the cards, and in a more recent interview with Eddie Trunk, bassist Duff McKagan confirmed that "there's definitely a desire and a plan for new music."

Guns N' Roses XX tour 2025

May 23: Riyadh Kingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia

May 27: Abu Dhabi Etihad Arena, UAE

May 30: Shekvetili Parka, Georgia^

Jun 02: Istanbul Tüpraş Stadyumu, Turkey^

Jun 06: Coimbra Estádio Cidade de Coimbra, Portugal^

Jun 09: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

Jun 12: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy*^

Jun 15: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic*^

Jun 18: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany^

Jun 20: Munich Allianz Arena, Germany^

Jun 23: Birmingham Villa Park, UK

Jun 26: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jun 29: Aarhus Eskelunden, Denmark+

Jul 02: Trondheim Granåsen Ski Centre, Norway+

Jul 04: Stockholm Strawberry Aren, Sweden+

Jul 07: Tampere Ratina Stadium, Finland+

Jul 10: Kaunas Darius and Girėnas Stadium, Lithuania+

Jul 12: Warsaw PGE Nardowy, Poland+

Jul 15: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary+

Jul 18: Belgrade Ušće Park, Serbia+

Jul 21: Sofia Vasil Levski Stadium, Bulgaria+

Jul 24: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadion, Austria#

Jul 28: Luxembourg Open Air, Luxembourg#

Jul 31: Wacken Festival, Germany*

* = Festival appearance

+ = with Public Enemy

^ = with Rival Sons

# = with Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter