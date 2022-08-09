Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame to host Machine Gun Kelly exhibit on 'MGK Day'

By published

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame will display a selection of Machine Gun Kelly memorabilia and celebrate 'MGK Day' with live performances and more

Machine Gun Kelly performs during the 2022 Lollapalooza day two at Grant Park on July 29, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois
(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Later this month, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame will be hosting an exhibit of Machine Gun Kelly memorabilia. The display will be part of the museum's 'MGK Day', which will take form via live music and various activities in celebration of the Cleveland-raised rapper-turned-pop-punk rocker.

The exhibit will be erected for August 13 as part of the hall's "Right Here, Right Now" section, which explores rock's most recent chart-topping artists and their musical influences. On display will be multiple loaned items including MGK's Tickets To My Downfall outfit, his custom Cupid microphone stand, his pink microphone and his Schecter PT Model electric guitar.

On 'MGK Day' there will also be several live performances during the Pre-Show Tailgate Party from Tri-C High School Rock Off winning artists including Seeing Scarlet, Detention, Montage and Little G Fresh, as well as a performance by the Cleveland Contemporary Youth Orchestra.

The free celebration will kick off from 11am at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Union Home Mortgage Plaza in Cleveland, hours before MGK’s Mainstream Sellout Tour concert takes place at the FirstEnergy Stadium.

Tickets to the show will be offered as part of a giveaway at the event. Other attractions include a MGK tour merchandise booth as well as a Rock the House MGK themed photo booth, the MGK UN/DR LAQR Booth.

Earlier this week, the rapper-turned-rocker responded to his tour bus being vandalised with a homophobic slur whilst on the US leg of his Mainstream Sellout tour during a stop in Nebraska.

On one side of the bus, the assailant wrote: “RAP DEVIL F****T”, and drew an image of a penis on the other.

To address the culprit, MGK posted a statement on Instagram that read: "“You’re so dumb. You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you fucking idiot. Do the first part of the crime right."

He continues, “Second of, I was by the buses ’till 4,30 in the morning, which means you waited ’till 5.00am to spray paint a dick.

“They washed it off before I even saw it! Aren’t you sad? I’m still in bed, I didn’t even get to enjoy it. You just…you suck.”

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  