Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame to host Machine Gun Kelly exhibit on 'MGK Day'

Later this month, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame will be hosting an exhibit of Machine Gun Kelly memorabilia. The display will be part of the museum's 'MGK Day', which will take form via live music and various activities in celebration of the Cleveland-raised rapper-turned-pop-punk rocker.

The exhibit will be erected for August 13 as part of the hall's "Right Here, Right Now" section, which explores rock's most recent chart-topping artists and their musical influences. On display will be multiple loaned items including MGK's Tickets To My Downfall outfit, his custom Cupid microphone stand, his pink microphone and his Schecter PT Model electric guitar.

On 'MGK Day' there will also be several live performances during the Pre-Show Tailgate Party from Tri-C High School Rock Off winning artists including Seeing Scarlet, Detention, Montage and Little G Fresh, as well as a performance by the Cleveland Contemporary Youth Orchestra.

The free celebration will kick off from 11am at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Union Home Mortgage Plaza in Cleveland, hours before MGK’s Mainstream Sellout Tour concert takes place at the FirstEnergy Stadium.

Tickets to the show will be offered as part of a giveaway at the event. Other attractions include a MGK tour merchandise booth as well as a Rock the House MGK themed photo booth, the MGK UN/DR LAQR Booth.

Earlier this week, the rapper-turned-rocker responded to his tour bus being vandalised with a homophobic slur whilst on the US leg of his Mainstream Sellout tour during a stop in Nebraska.

On one side of the bus, the assailant wrote: “RAP DEVIL F****T”, and drew an image of a penis on the other.

To address the culprit, MGK posted a statement on Instagram that read: "“You’re so dumb. You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you fucking idiot. Do the first part of the crime right."

He continues, “Second of, I was by the buses ’till 4,30 in the morning, which means you waited ’till 5.00am to spray paint a dick.

“They washed it off before I even saw it! Aren’t you sad? I’m still in bed, I didn’t even get to enjoy it. You just…you suck.”