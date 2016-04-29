Robin Trower explains Where You Are Going To

Robin Trower has gone into depth about upcoming album Where You Are Going To in a track-by-track discussion video.

The follow-up to last year’s Something’s About To Change will be released on May 6 via Manhaton Records.

Trower says of the title track: “It’s actually about my career from leaving Procol Harum and starting the trio and what it was like to become famous. The turnaround idea at the end of it is, no one asks where you came from or where you’re going to.”

He also also goes into detail about album opener When Will The Next Blow Fall. “That was really the first song on the album where I felt it was more rock’n’roll than the previous album,” he says. “In a way it defined the avenue I was going to head down.

“It’s all about what I was seeing on TV about the refugees from Syria – people that are displaced because of wars. They lie awake at night wondering when the next blow is going to fall.”

Where You Are Going To is available for pre-order now. Trower tours the UK starting in September, with support from Stevie Nimmo.

Sep 30: Norwich Waterfront

Oct 01: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Oct 06: Manchester Royal Northern College Of Music Concert Hall

Oct 07: Kendal Brewery Arts

Oct 08: Chester Live Rooms

Oct 10: Gateshead Sage

Oct 11: Glasgow O2 ABC

Oct 12: Stockton Arc

Oct 14: Frome Cheese And Grain

Oct 15: Leamington Assembly

Oct 16: Exeter Phoenix

Oct 18: London Islington Assembly Hall

Oct 19: Brighton Concorde 2

Robin Trower: Where You Are Going To tracklist