Robert Wyatt album covers among gallery exhibits

Alfreda Benge, wife and creative partner of Soft Machine founder Robert Wyatt, has opened an exhibition showcasing a range of her work.

She’s created every cover for Wyatt’s solo career and last year they put the original sleeve artwork of his albums Rock Bottom and Ruth Is Stranger Than Richard up for sale to tie in with the publication of his authorised biography Different Every Time.

The exhibition, which runs until April 5, is being held at Space HQ in London and is named P.L.A after a track on Wyatt’s 1985 album Old Rottenhat. The cover of the album also features in the collection.

Also included are other record sleeves along with portraits of Wyatt and previously unseen self-portraits, photographs and doodles from the couple’s Lincolnshire home. For more visit the Space HQ website.

Last year Wyatt released a two-disc compilation featuring rarities and collaborations which shared the title of his biography.