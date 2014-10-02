Robert Wyatt album art goes on sale for first time

Robert Wyatt album artwork has been put on sale for the very first time, as a tie-in with the publication of his authorised biography.

The covers for his first two solo albums,_ Rock Bottom_ and Ruth Is Stranger Than Richard, are available via Hypergallery. They were created by his wife and creative partner, Alfreda Benge, who’s worked on every sleeve of his career.

Marcus O’Dair’s book Different Every Time is also on sale with a bookplate signed by Wyatt and Benge, at the regular price.

Soft Machine co-founder Wyatt recently confirmed the launch of a two-disc retrospective set, also called Different Every Time, which includes tracks from throughout his career and rarities that have never previously been available.

He’ll take part in a question-and-answer session with music at London’s South Bank Centre on November 23.