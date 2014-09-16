Robert Wyatt details 2-disc compilation

Robert Wyatt will release Different Every Time, a two-disc compilation including rarities and collaborations, on November 17.
The first disc features tracks from Wyatt’s lengthy career, starting with Soft Machine track Moon In June, lifted from the band’s Third album. The second disc brings together the best of his collaborations and guest appearances, including rarities that are being made available for the very first time.
Wyatt has also made the track Shipbuilding available to stream. Hear it below.
Set for release on double LP, double CD and on digital formats, Different Every Time also serves as a companion to Marcus O’Dair’s new biography of the same name, due October 30.
Wyatt will promote the new compilation and biography with O’Dair at The Wire’s Off The Page festival at Bristol’s Arnolfini on September 26 and at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on November 23.
Different Every Time is available to pre-order here.
Different Every Time tracklist
Disc 1
Moon in June (with Soft Machine)
Signed Curtain (with Matching Mole)
God Song (with Matching Mole)
A Last Straw
Yesterday Man
Team Spirit
At Last I Am Free
The Age of Self
Worship
Free Will And Testament
Cuckoo Madame
Beware
Just as You Are
Disc 2
The River (with Jeanette Lindstrom)
The Diver (with Anja Garbarek)
We’re Looking For A Lot of Love (with Hot Chip)
Jellybabies (with Epic Soundtracks)
Shipbuilding
Turn Things Upside Down (with Happy End)
Still in the Dark (with Monica Vasconcelos)
Venceremos (Bossa mix) (with Working Week)
Frontera (with Phil Manzanera)
La Plus Belle Langue (with Steve Nieve and Muriel Teodori)
Goccia (with Cristina Dona)
Siam (with Nick Mason)
A L’abbatoire (with Mike Mantler)
Sinking Spell (with Mike Mantler)
Submarine (with Bjork)
Experiences No. 2 (with Cage/Steele)