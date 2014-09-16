Robert Wyatt details 2-disc compilation

Robert Wyatt will release Different Every Time, a two-disc compilation including rarities and collaborations, on November 17.

The first disc features tracks from Wyatt’s lengthy career, starting with Soft Machine track Moon In June, lifted from the band’s Third album. The second disc brings together the best of his collaborations and guest appearances, including rarities that are being made available for the very first time.

Wyatt has also made the track Shipbuilding available to stream. Hear it below.

Set for release on double LP, double CD and on digital formats, Different Every Time also serves as a companion to Marcus O’Dair’s new biography of the same name, due October 30.

Wyatt will promote the new compilation and biography with O’Dair at The Wire’s Off The Page festival at Bristol’s Arnolfini on September 26 and at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on November 23.

Different Every Time is available to pre-order here.

Different Every Time tracklist

Disc 1

Moon in June (with Soft Machine) Signed Curtain (with Matching Mole) God Song (with Matching Mole) A Last Straw Yesterday Man Team Spirit At Last I Am Free The Age of Self Worship Free Will And Testament Cuckoo Madame Beware Just as You Are

Disc 2