Robert Plant to release huge unreleased songs archive after his death

Robert Plant will make his personal musical archive, including a wealth of unreleased songs, available for free after his death.

The former Led Zeppelin frontman revealed his plans on the most recent episode of his Digging Deep podcast, telling co-host Matt Everitt that lockdown has given him the opportunity to “put my house in order.”



“All the adventures that I’ve ever had with music and tours, album releases, projects that didn’t actually get finished or whatever it is — I just put them, itemised them all, and put everything into some semblance of order,” Plant said.



“I’ve told the kids when I kick the bucket, open it to the public free of charge — just to see how many silly things there were down the line from 1966 to now. It’s a journey.”



The singer revealed that his archive includes personal items related to his career, as well as previously unreleased songs.

“[I] found a letter from my mum that said: ‘Look, you’ve been a very naughty boy, why don’t you come back, because Sue wants to know where you’ve gone. And also, the accountancy job is still open in Stourport-on-Severn. Why don’t you just come back home and we’ll just pretend all this stuff didn’t happen?’”

“I hadn’t opened the letter until about three months ago!” Plant admitted.



Plant’s Digging Deep podcast is now on its fourth series, and will feature five more new episodes, to be broadcast every other week through to August 2.

Plant is one of the star names set to appear at the Black Deer festival on June 27. The three-day festival will be headlined by Frank Turner, Jake Bugg and Van Morrison.