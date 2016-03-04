Robert Plant teases The Blanket Of Night

Robert Plant has released a snippet of his cover of Elbow track The Blanket Of Night.

The former Led Zeppelin frontman recorded the song for the British Red Cross album entitled The Long Road. The song and album will serve to highlight the plight of refugees attempting to reach the UK to seek asylum.

Plant says: “I’m a big fan of Elbow and it was an obvious choice when we were deciding which track to perform on the record. The Blanket Of Night is devastatingly to the point. With the minimal amount of words, Guy Garvey manages to encapsulate the hope and the fear that must be in the minds of refugees who attempt a journey across the water.”

The album was released today (March 4) and all money raised from sales will go directly back to the British Red Cross refugee services in the UK.

The Long Road tracklist