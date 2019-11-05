Robert Plant says he can no longer relate to Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven

Robert Plant says he can no longer relate to the lyrical content of Led Zeppelin’s classic track Stairway To Heaven.

The vocalist was speaking with UCR and their Nights radio show when the topic of the 1971 track came up.

Plant says: “The construction of the song, the actual musical construction, is very good. It’s one of those moments that really can stand without a vocal and, in fact, it will stand again without a vocal, I’m sure, because it’s a fine piece of music.

“Lyrically, now, I can’t relate to it, because it was so long ago. I would have no intention ever to write along those abstract lines any more.

“I look at it and I tip my hat to it and I think there are parts of it that are incredible. The way Jimmy Page took the music through, and the way that the drums almost climaxed and then continued – it’s a very beautiful piece. But lyrically, now, and even vocally, I go, ‘I’m not sure about that.’”

Led Zeppelin have been uploading clips celebrating their history over the course of the last six months, with the latest instalment arriving at the end of October.

Episode eight focused on the last few months of 1969 when the band wrapped up a US tour and prepared to launch their second album Led Zeppelin II.

Plant, meanwhile, is preparing to release Digging Deep With Robert Plant on December 13 – a limited edition 7-inch vinyl box set which will feature remastered versions of singles from 30 years of Plant's solo career and ties in with his Digging Deep podcast.

It’s now available to pre-order. Find details below.

Robert Plant: Digging Deep

This new box set explores Robert Plant's solo work from the last 30 years. It will contain a collection of 7-inch singles and also come with a hardback book.View Deal

Digging Deep With Robert Plant tracklist

Disc 1:

Side A: Burning Down One Side

Side B: Like I've Never Been Gone (Digging Deep with Robert Plant S1, E4)

Disc 2:

Side A: Big Log (Digging Deep with Robert Plant S2, E6)

Side B: In The Mood

Disc 3:

Side A: Too Loud

Side B: Little By Little

Disc 4:

Side A: Ship of Fools

Side B: Tall Cool One

Disc 5:

Side A: Hurting Kind

Side B: Tie Dye on the Highway

Vinyl 6:

Side A: Calling To You (Digging Deep with Robert Plant S1, E1)

Side B: 29 Palms

Disc 7:

Side A: Song To The Siren

Side B: Morning Dew

Disc 8:

Side A: Shine It All Around

Side B: Tin Pan Valley (Digging Deep with Robert Plant S2, E1)