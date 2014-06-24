Robert Plant returns to UK

Robert Plant has confirmed a UK tour in November with his band the Sensational Space Shifters.

They’ll play a run of shows across the country in support of upcoming album Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar, due via Nonesuch/East West Records on September 8. View a trailer video below.

Plant says: “It’s really a celebratory record – powerful, gritty, African, trance meets Zep.

” I’ve been around a while and I ask myself, ‘Do I have anything to say? Is there a song still inside me? In my heart?’ I see life and what’s happening to me. Along the trail there are expectations, disappointments, happiness, questions and strong relationships. Now I’m able to express my feelings through melody, power and trance – together in a kaleidoscope of sound, colour and friendship.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday.

Nov 09: Newport Centre

Nov 10: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Nov 12: London Roundhouse

Nov 14: Hull City Hall

Nov 15: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 17: Leeds O2 Adademy

Nov 18: Newcastle O2 Academy

Nov 20: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Nov 21: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Nov 23: Belfast Ulster Hall

Nov 24: Dublin Olympia

Nov 26: Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Nov 27: Llandudno Venue Cymru Arena

Tracklist

Little Maggie2. Rainbow3. Pocketful of Golden 2. Embrace Another Fall 3. Turn It Up 4. A Stolen Kiss 5. Somebody There 6. Poor Howard 7. House of Love 8. Up on the Hollow Hill (Understanding Arthur)11. Arbaden (Maggie’s Babby)

Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar trailer