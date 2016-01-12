Robert Plant confirms album work and US tour

Robert Plant has confirmed he’s working on a new record with his band The Sensational Space Shifters.

As he confirmed an 11-date US spring tour, Plant added that he’s at work on the follow-up to 2014’s Lullaby And…The Ceaseless Roar.

He says: “Our recent travels have taken this wild whirlwind of a band though many incredible and inspiring places. Having just begun work on our new album, we thought we’d take time out to raise a little sand and welcome springtime with one more adventure, another celebration of life and song.”

The tour sees Plant and co play in Southern states Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

In December, Plant recorded a version of Elbow’s The Blanket Of Night in aid of the British Red Cross.

ROBERT PLANT US SPRING TOUR 2016

Mar 04-06: Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, FL

Mar 06: St Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Mar 07: Mobile Saenger Theatre, AL

Mar 09: Jackson Thalia Mara Hall, MS

Mar 10: Baton Rouge River Center Theatre, LA

Mar 11: Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, LA

Mar 13: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK

Mar 15: Dallas The Bomb Factory, TX

Mar 17: San Antonio Tobin Center For The Performing Arts, TX

Mar 18: Midland Wagner Noel Center Performing Arts Center, TX

Mar 20: Austin ACL Live at Moody Theater, TX