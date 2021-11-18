Robert Plant and Alison Krauss share plans for November 19 livestream special

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will celebrate the release of their second album, Raise The Roof with a global livestream event and a number of media engagements to take listeners inside their first collaboration in 14 years.



In support of the follow-up to their multi-award winning debut album, Raising Sand, the duo will first debut a selection of songs from Raise The Roof in Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios, backed by an all-star band, exclusively on YouTube. Beginning at 6pm GMT / 7pm CET on November 19, the set will be hosted on the official channels for Plant and Krauss.



Following the YouTube livestream on Friday, viewers can head to NPR Music’s YouTube channel for a virtual Listening Party at 2pm EST / 7PM GMT. In addition to a full playback of Raise The Roof, Plant and Krauss will join Ann Powers for an in-depth dive into the album.

Ahead of the album’s November 19 release the duo will share one more preview track, their rendition of Brenda Burns’ Somebody Was Watching Over Me.



In conversation with MOJO magazine earlier this year, Plant said: “The good thing with Alison and I is that we’re a couple of kindred spirits. Most musicians form a band, then they stay in the band until it’s over - 20 years, 30 years, 50 years, whatever it is - and it starts to look really decrepit…

"With us, there’s nothing written in blood. We were ready to do something new, and we knew how good it was before, so we can just join up again and see where we go. We’ve got nothing to lose.”

The duo are also scheduled to tour together in 2022, with dates to be announced soon.