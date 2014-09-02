Fripp launches King Crimson YouTube channel

Robert Fripp has launched a YouTube channel for his label DGM Live, describing it as the place to go for “all things King Crimson.”

The first batch of clips, along with his personal introduction, includes drummers Pat Mastelotto, Bill Rieflin and Gavin Harrison performing a solo piece during rehearsals for the band’s upcoming US tour.

Fripp confirmed last year he was ending his self-imposed retirement from playing live, after he reached a settlement in a five-year legal battle with his former label. He later revealed details of Crimson’s seven-man lineup, also including Tony Levin, Mel Collins and Jakko Jakszyk.

In his intro video he describes himself as “one of the guitar players in King Crimson – and the heartless, raging, venal leader of DGM.”

He recently admitted: “I haven’t actually enjoyed touring to date. I hope this tour will provide a new direction in my life of playing music.” He’d previously released a clip of a new Crimson track called Venturing Unto Joy Pt1.

Also on the YouTube channel is a 105-second clip of Crimson performing 21st Century Schizoid Man in London’s Hyde Park in 1969. The current lineup’s US tour kicks off in New York on September 9 and ends on October 6 in Seattle.