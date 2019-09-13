Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell set for home release just in time for Halloween

Rob Zombie’s latest horror movie 3 From Hell is set to arrive on September 16-18.

It’ll be the third and final part of his trilogy that began with House Of 1000 Corpses in 2001 and continued with the 2004 movie The Devil’s Rejects.

It’s now been revealed that a home release of the film which stars Danny Trejo, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon Zombie, Richard Brake, Dee Wallace and Sid Haig is on the cards – and it’ll be out in time for Halloween.

3 From Hell will arrive on October 14 on Blu-ray, DVD and digital download through Lionsgate UK and will come with a 95-minute making-of documentary titled To Hell And Back and audio commentary from Zombie himself.

The synopsis for the film reads: “After barely surviving a furious shootout with the police, Baby Firefly, Otis Driftwood and Captain Spaulding are behind bars. But pure evil cannot be contained.

“Teaming up with Otis’ half-brother Wilson, the demented Firelfly clan are back to unleash a whole new wave of death and depravity.

“A firestorm of murder, madness and mayhem will be released in this terror ride to hell and back.”

Check out the official trailer below.

Earlier this year, Zombie said he still wasn’t sure when his new album – the follow-up to 2016’s The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser – would arrive, even though he’s finished work on it.