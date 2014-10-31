Rob Zombie to headline Bloodstock 2015

It's Halloween – time for tricks, treats and horror. And the folk over at Bloodstock HQ have found the perfect way to celebrate by announcing the horror master Rob Zombie as their Sunday night headliner.

“I am so ready to get on a plane, and get my ass over to merry ol’ England for Bloodstock,” says Zombie. “We’ve had some of the best shows of our lives over there and can’t wait to add this to the list. Besides, it’s called ‘Bloodstock’ so how could it not be bloody fucking fun?”

Rob will be headlining the final night of the Catton Park metalfest and is bringing his brain-bending full production will him! YES!!!

Not only that, but as of 9am this morning Bloodstock’s Rock Society memberships went on sale. Giving you 10% discount from your weekend festival ticket, tours backstage, priority access to the signing tent and access to the VIP Serpents Lair bar.

Already announced for Bloodstock are Within Temptation, Opeth, Death DTA, Cannibal Corpse, Nuclear Assault, Ihsah, Sepultura and Dark Angel.

Order your Bloodstock tickets here.