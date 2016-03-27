Rob Zombie confirms 31 film release date

Rob Zombie will release his latest horror film 31 on September 16 via Saban Films.

Written and directed by the rocker, the project stars Malcolm McDowell and Sheri Moon Zombie alongside a cast that includes Richard Brake, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Jeff Daniel Phillips and Meg Foster, among others.

The film’s official description reads: “The day before Halloween, five carnival employees are kidnapped and held hostage in an isolated compound known as Murderworld.

“On Halloween, they are thrown into a sadistic game called 31 where they must survive 12 hours against a gang of maniacs dressed like clowns. However, the clowns aren’t the only ones they need to worry about – a grand scheme of satanic rituals and a much more sadistic plot awakens. It’s time to play 31.”

Following its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, the North American rights for 31 were acquired by Saban Films after original distributor Alchemy were forced to cut staff and unload projects due to some headline-making financial difficulties.

Zombie reveals: “Finally we have a release date – September 16th.”

Saban Films president Bill Bromiley says: “31 is a treat not just to horror fans, but fans of true auteur filmmaking. The film is executed in true stylistic Zombie fashion. Rob is an unrivaled talent, and we are thrilled to bring his bold new film to audiences across the continent.”

Zombie is also gearing up for the April 29 release of his sixth album, The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser. The singer recently previewed the record with a video for the lead single Well, Everyone Is Fucking In A UFO.

Produced by Chris “Zeuss” Harris, the record will be launched with a spring tour of North America with Disturbed and will be followed by a summer run on the continent with Korn.

Rob Zombie The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser tracklist

The Last Of The Demons Defeated Satanic Cyanide! The Killer Rocks On! The Life And Times Of A Teenage Rock God Well, Everybody’s Fucking In A U.F.O. A Hearse Overturns With The Coffin Bursting Open The Hideous Exhibitions Of A Dedicated Gore Whore Medication For The Melancholy In The Age Of The Consecrated Vampire We All Get High Super-Doom-Hex-Gloom Part One In The Bone Pile Get Your Boots On! That’s The End Of Rock And Roll Wurdalak

Apr 08: Los Angeles The Roxy Theatre, CA

Apr 30: Fort Myers Monster Energy Fort Rock, FL

May 01: Jacksonville Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 03: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS (With Disturbed)

May 04: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL (With Disturbed)

May 06: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre, GA (With Disturbed)

May 07: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN (With Disturbed)

May 08: Concord Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 10: Lafayette Cajundome, LA (With Disturbed)

May 11: Bossier City CenturyLink Center, LA (With Disturbed)

May 13: Council Bluffs KIWR Rockfest 2016, IA

May 14: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 15: Fargo Civic Center, ND

May 17: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA (With Disturbed)

May 18: Bloomington US Cellular Coliseum, IL

May 19: Saginaw FirstMerit Bank Event Park, MI

May 20-21: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 22: Hershey Giant Center, PA (With Disturbed)

May 24: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI (With Disturbed)

May 25: Fort Wayne Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, IN (With Disturbed)

May 27-29: Pryor Rocklahoma 2016, OK

Jul 19: Greenwood Village Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO (With Korn)

Jul 20: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT (With Korn)

Jul 22: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM (With Korn)

Jul 23: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ (With Korn)

Jul 24: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA (With Korn)

Jul 26: Nampa Idaho Center Amphitheatre, ID (With Korn)

Jul 27: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA (With Korn)

Jul 29: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA (With Korn)

Jul 30: Las Vegas Mandalay Bat Resort & Casino, NV (With Korn)

Aug 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX (With Korn)

Aug 03: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (With Korn)

Aug 04: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavillion, TX (With Korn)

Aug 06: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN (With Korn)

Aug 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH (With Korn)

Aug 09: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (With Korn)

Aug 10: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS (With Korn)

Aug 21: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI (With Korn)

Aug 23: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON (With Korn)

Aug 24: Akron Blossom Music Center, OH (With Korn)

Aug 25: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA (With Korn)

Aug 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY (With Korn)

Aug 28: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA (With Korn)

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ (With Korn)

Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT (With Korn)

Sep 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ (With Korn)

Sep 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA (With Korn)