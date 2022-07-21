Rob Zombie calls The Munsters "the perfect Halloween movie", announces September release date

Rob Zombie's directorial love letter to horror's most iconic family, The Munsters, will be released on Blu-ray, DVD and on-demand on September 27: the film will also be streaming on Netflix, at a date still tbc.



Adapted from the classic US TV series, which was broadcast from 1964 to 1966, and concerned a family of friendly monsters in the fictional city of Mockingbird Heights, the film stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Zombie Moon as Lily Munster, Daniel Roebuck as The Count, aka Grandpa, and Jorge Garcia as Floop.

Having released a new trailer for the film exclusively via USA Today (opens in new tab), Zombie describes his forthcoming work as "the perfect Halloween movie" and says it is "bizarrely innocent."



"I wasn't trying to reinvent The Munsters because I love it," he says. "I didn't want to get in there and turn it into some other thing. Sure, that could be weird and interesting, but it would instantly not be The Munsters as far as I'm concerned."

Zombie also tells USA Today that he has written new music for the film.



Having taken his stage name from the 1932 horror film White Zombie, Rob Zombie's love of horror is well-documented, and the musician-turned-film-maker has transitioned successfully into his role as a director, with House Of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects, and The Lords of Salem among his filmography. The Munsters is Zombie's first family-friendly project.

“For those of you speculating, wondering and assuming that The Munsters would be dirty, violent and nasty… well, you are wrong,” the former White Zombie frontman posted on Instagram while announcing his reboot’s PG rating. “It’s all good down on Mockingbird Lane.”